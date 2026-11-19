The former Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fairfield, Calif., will reopen with a new owner, new tenant and new purpose — and a $200 million investment and the promise to create about 130 jobs for the region from the North American subsidiary of a Chinese bottled-water company.

Ocean West Capital Partners has acquired the former brewery and will lease it to Streamfill Packers, a subsidiary of Nongfu Spring. The site will be Nongfu Spring’s first U.S. manufacturing location, reports noted. The Chinese company, which also makes tea, coffee and juice, was founded by Zhong Shanshan, considered one of China’s richest men with a fortune worth $65 billion, according to Forbes.

Anheuser-Busch announced the closure of the Fairfield facility 11 months ago, along with two other breweries in the U.S., and the California city was able to move quickly and find use for the site pretty quickly, as the brewery officially closed its doors in February 2026.

Streamfill plans to open two production lines in the first phase of reopening the 170-acre site, and a second phase is expected, though details have yet to be determined, reports said. According to the city’s announcement of the agreement, the plant manager for the Streamfill facility will be Paul Karbowski, who previously worked at the facility for nearly 14 years.

The Fairfield city council approved a 15-year agreement to allow Streamfill to use about 10% of Fairfield’s daily water demand, which has been met with some criticism. That agreement also terminated the water agreement the city had in place with Anheuser-Busch that had been in place since 1980.

However, according to SF Gate reporting, the shuttering of the brewery threatened to cost the city some $1.2 million in water revenue and $559,000 in property tax revenue. And, although Streamfill isn’t exactly replacing all 238 jobs lost when Anheuser-Busch closed, it is replenishing more than half of the workforce lost.