Roskam Foods to Close San Dimas, California, Cereal and Granola Plant

The co-manufacturer will consolidate cereal and granola production from California to its Grand Rapids, Michigan, facility to leverage capital investments made there.
Aug. 18, 2026
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Contract manufacturer Roskam Foods will close its San Dimas, Calif., processing facility and consolidate cereal and granola production to its Grand Rapids, Mich., plant, according to a release from the company. The move is expected to be completed no later than Oct. 1, 2026.

Roskam noted that full cereal and granola capabilities will be housed together in a single, purpose-built, Midwest location, fully leveraging the company’s significant new capital investment in cereal and granola manufacturing. Roskam co-manufactures baked snacks, cereals, frozen entrees, and refrigerated and shelf-stable products, partnering with food brands, retails and foodservice providers.

Grand Rapids features improved positioning for ingredient sourcing, production resources and automation, all of which Roskam expects to contribute to better customer service, speed to market and quality control. The Grand Rapids facility is one of eight that the company operates in the U.S and Canada, boasting more than 2 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space.

Roskam acquired the San Dimas facility in the 2023 deal for Organic Milling. Roskam noted that affected employees have been notified, and WARN Act notifications and other filings have been completed. It said it was supporting impacted San Dimas employees through their efforts to find new employment opportunities.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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