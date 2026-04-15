Celleste Bio, Mondelēz Unveil Milk Chocolate Bars Made with Cell-Cultured Cocoa Butter

Israeli food biotech company first launched its cell-cultured cocoa butter in October 2025, and now has worked with investment partner Mondelēz to manufacture bars using the ingredient.
April 15, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy of Celleste Bio
celleste_cocoa_butter_bar

Israeli food biotech company Celleste Bio has unveiled what it’s calling the world’s first milk chocolate bars made with real cocoa butter using cell suspension culture technology, according to a release.

Mondelēz International, which invested in the company in December 2024, produced about a dozen of the milk chocolate bars using the cell-cultured cocoa butter and found that they met its integrity and consumption standards for its products. Celleste is “on track to produce one ton of cocoa butter annually in a 1,000-liter bioreactor from a single bean,” explained Hanne Volpin, chief technical and scientific officer.

Celleste was founded in 2022 and announced this product in October 2025 as the first chocolate-grade cocoa butter made using plant cell culture technology. This latest milestone, making chocolate bars with the product using real-world production standards, demonstrates that Celleste’s cell-cultured cocoa butter functions identically to traditional cocoa butter, delivering the same texture, melt profile and sensory experience, the announcement noted.

Further, the company said, this sets the stage for production scale-up to reach market-ready quantities of the cocoa butter product within the next two years. Celleste also is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) computational modeling to customize melting points and taste experiences of its cocoa butter to meet specific customer demands.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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