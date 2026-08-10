Haribo of America Announces New President & CEO

Haribo of America has announced Jon Hughes as its new president and CEO, as well as the next phase of growth in the U.S. with the opening of the company’s first-ever retail stores in the country. Haribo will open these new stores in New York and Massachusetts, looking to extend its “immersive retail concept” that has seen success across Europe, the company said.

The new stores are part of the company’s attempt to broaden consumer engagement with the brand to go along with additional strategic investments in innovation that Haribo intends to make under Hughes’ watch.

Hughes most recently served as managing director for Haribo U.K. & Ireland and has extensive experience leading growth across the entire Haribo organization.

“Haribo has an extraordinary legacy, unmatched brand love and tremendous opportunity ahead,” Hughes said in the release. “As we enter this next chapter of growth, we’re investing in new ways for fans to experience the Happy World of Haribo, from innovative new treats to immersive retail destinations that bring the brand to life and create memorable experiences.”