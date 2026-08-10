Haribo of America Announces New President & CEO

Jon Hughes, who was management director for Haribo U.K. & Ireland, will take the reins of the U.S. business as the company opens its first two retail stores in the country to broaden its engagement efforts with consumers.
Aug. 10, 2026
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Courtesy of HARIBO of America
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Haribo of America has announced Jon Hughes as its new president and CEO, as well as the next phase of growth in the U.S. with the opening of the company’s first-ever retail stores in the country. Haribo will open these new stores in New York and Massachusetts, looking to extend its “immersive retail concept” that has seen success across Europe, the company said.

The new stores are part of the company’s attempt to broaden consumer engagement with the brand to go along with additional strategic investments in innovation that Haribo intends to make under Hughes’ watch.

Hughes most recently served as managing director for Haribo U.K. & Ireland and has extensive experience leading growth across the entire Haribo organization.

“Haribo has an extraordinary legacy, unmatched brand love and tremendous opportunity ahead,” Hughes said in the release. “As we enter this next chapter of growth, we’re investing in new ways for fans to experience the Happy World of Haribo, from innovative new treats to immersive retail destinations that bring the brand to life and create memorable experiences.”

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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