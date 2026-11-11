Ferrara Candy Co. to Close Chicago Processing Plant in Little Village Neighborhood

Ferrara Candy Co. announced via a WARN notice filed in Illinois that it will close its Chicago 31st Street processing plant in April 2027, resulting in layoffs for more than 150 people.

The company, which has called Chicago home for nearly 120 years, said in a statement shared with Food Processing that “market conditions and our long-term innovation roadmap” led to the facility’s closure. It also noted that the company remains committed to Chicago as the location for its global headquarters.

About two and a half years ago, the company closed its North Chicago, Ill., plant (in the northern suburbs of Chicago), which had transitioned from being the legacy Jelly Belly facility to reportedly private-label and contract candy production. At the time of that announcement, the company noted it was committed to its other Chicagoland facilities, which numbered five at that point (July 2025).

On the flip side, in April 2026, Ferrara announced a $675 million investment to build a brand new candy production facility in Orangeburg, S.C., a project expected to create about 1,000 corporate and manufacturing jobs over the next 10 years, according to reports this spring. Production at that facility was expected to begin on the first few lines in the first quarter of 2029.

In the here and now, employees at the Chicago plant, located in the Little Village neighborhood, have been invited to remain with the company through the final day of production, the company said, and they will have the opportunity to apply for open positions across Ferrara and its affiliate network. Severance benefits and outplacement services also will be available. The WARN filing said 154 employees would be laid off as a result of the shutdown.