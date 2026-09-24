Schreiber Foods to Build New Process-Cheese Plant in Carthage, Missouri

Schreiber Foods will invest more than $267 million to build a new processing plant in Carthage, Mo., according to a release from the company. The new facility is expected to open in 2028 and will expand the company’s process-cheese production capacity to meet growing demand there. The company said in its announcement that approximately 100 new jobs will be created.

The Carthage facility affirms Schreiber’s long-term commitment to the process-cheese category, in which it considers itself a leader. It also bolsters the company’s 75-plus-year commitment to Carthage, where it currently employs more than 1,300 people across its existing facilities.

Schreiber is making a wider, global effort to expand its cheese-manufacturing network beyond Carthage, investing in and expanding operations around the world. The company produces cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt, with more than 10,000 employees across five continents.