Little Leaf Farms Opens Manchester, Tennessee, Greenhouse Campus

New facility spans 20 acres with the opportunity to expand to 80 acres in the future as demand for greenhouse-grown packaged salads grows.
Aug. 13, 2026
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Courtesy of Little Leaf Farms
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Little Leaf Farms, producer of greenhouse-grown, packaged salad products, has opened its Manchester, Tenn., greenhouse, having planted the first seeds at the facility. The new, 20-acre greenhouse was announced in July 2025, and the company has begun commissioning the facility, according to a release.

This is the first phase of Little Leaf’s Tennessee campus, which the company can expand to 80 acres as demand warrants. As is, this greenhouse expands Little Leaf’s capacity to supply fresh, locally grown leafy greens nationwide.

Little Leaf uses greenhouse technology that allows it to grow products 365 days a year under controlled conditions with no pesticides and fully purified water. The company’s automated growing system means product is seeded, grown, harvested and packaged without being touched by human hands throughout the process.

The company noted that it is accelerating investments in additional capacity and in active discussion for new campus locations to continue to establish a full national footprint. Little Leaf Farms has greenhouse campuses in Devens, Mass., and McAdoo, Pa., beyond this new Manchester, Tenn., facility.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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