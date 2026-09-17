Gotham Greens Adds Chief Commercial Officer, Expands Retail Sales Organization

Gotham Greens, a producer of greenhouse-grown produce and fresh foods, has appointed Natalie Barber Halpern to be its new chief commercial officer and also begun a partnership to expand its retail sales organization in order to capitalize on growing interest in greenhouse-grown produce from retailers and consumers alike.

The chief commercial officer role was created for Halpern, who joins Gotham Greens with extensive experience scaling consumer and wellness brands, the company said in its release announcing the changes. She most recently led Haleon’s Advil business in the U.S., and had previously worked in the Centrum, Caltrate, Sensodyne and Parodontax businesses as well. She began her career at The Clorox Co., supporting the Hidden Valley Ranch, Kingsford, Glad and Clorox brands — and she also worked for Nature’s Variety, manufacturer of fresh pet nutrition brand Instinct.

Gotham Greens’ new partnership with C.A. Fortune, a national consumer-centric integrated commerce agency, will expand its national sales capabilities and accelerate distribution across key accounts, the company said. C.A. Fortune will manage headquarter sales nationally, with support from a national in-store team and its integrated marketing, insights and digital commerce capabilities.

According to data shared by Gotham Greens, its retail sales have grown 18% year-over-year across packaged salads, herbs, salad kits, dressings, dips and cooking sauces. The company grows produce in climate-controlled, hydroponic greenhouses in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, California, Georgia and Texas.