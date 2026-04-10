Troubled Idaho Falls, Idaho, Meatpacking Plant Abruptly Shuts Down

Former Intermountain Packing plant, now owned by American Farmers Network, closes its doors and lays off about 150 workers unexpectedly.
April 10, 2026
2 min read
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A beef and bison processing plant in Idaho Falls, Idaho, has closed its doors and laid off its workforce abruptly a week ago, citing “an abrupt and unforeseeable financial crisis,” according to news reports covering the aftermath.

The relatively new, 66,000-sq.-ft. facility, owned by American Farmers Network and known as Intermountain Packing, closed on April 3, 2026; employees were told to not come to work and gates were locked. About 150 employees were laid off, according to reports.

The company said in a letter to the Dept. of Labor that the financial crisis mentioned above left the plant immediately unable to meet payroll, and that the circumstances around the crisis were unpredictable and did not allow Intermountain to provide the standard 60-day notice of closure.

Construction of the Intermountain Packing facility was announced in 2020, with the plant opening its doors in 2022, with capacity to process up to 500 head per day.

However, the facility struggled with various issues in short order. It was charged with a public nuisance misdemeanor for foul odor emanating from the facility and in December 2023 laid off more than 100 employees. A year later, Intermountain Packing and then-CEO David Adams had a USDA complaint filed against it for alleged violations of the Packers & Stockyards Act for failure to pay more than $3.8 million for livestock supplied to the facility.

In May 2025, Intermountain Packing was acquired by American Farmers Network, and Sanin Mirvic became the company’s new CEO.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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