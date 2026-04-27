Hormel Foods Completes Sale of Whole-Bird Turkey Business

Melrose, Minn., processing plant, workforce, feed mill and transportation assets have transferred ownership to Life-Science Innovations (LSI).
April 27, 2026
2 min read
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Hormel Foods Corp. announced it has completed the sale of its whole-bird turkey business to Life-Science Innovations (LSI) out of Willmar, Minn., according to a release from the company. The deal was first announced in February 2026, and does not include the Jennie-O value-added turkey products business nor ownership of the Jennie-O brand.

The existing whole-bird production facility in Melrose, Minn., a feed mill in Swanville, Minn., and associated transportation assets, however, were included in the transaction. The Melrose workforce has transferred employment to LSI, and the plant will operate under the name Legacy Turkey, the release noted. Third-party hen grower contracts also have been assumed by LSI in the deal.

Hormel will still produce ground turkey, deli meats, turkey burgers, turkey bacon, turkey franks and other turkey items for retail and foodservice under the Jennie-O brand name, and it has retained the right to sell Jennie-O Oven Ready whole turkey birds and turkey breast products. Additionally, the deal does not include any of Hormel Foods’ other turkey production facilities, feed mills, transportation assets or live production operations associated with raising and processing turkey for those value-added product lines, the company said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move, Hormel said, will reduce the company’s exposure to more volatile, commodity-driven businesses.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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