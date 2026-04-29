Young American Food Brands Gets Investment from Falfurrias Management Partners

Falfurrias Management Partners has announced an investment in Young American Food Brands (formerly known as Miami Beef), a fresh and frozen meat processor serving retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Young American is a parent company supporting a portfolio of regional and national brands, including Miami Beef, Free Graze, Florida Raised, Sizzle King, Young Ridge, Brooklyn Burger, Devault Foods, Hofmann Sausage, and Best Provision.

The company, which is more than 50 years old, operates in South Florida, New York and New Jersey. Over the past decade, it has expanded its portfolio from ground beef and patties to include hot dogs, sausages, and smoked, whole-muscle items such as prime rib, brisket and roast beef. Today, Young American looks to expand offerings in organic, grass-fed and Wagyu beef products.

Falfurrias’ investment in Young American reflects its “conviction in the durable, long-term growth potential for high-quality, premium protein products,” the release noted. Robert Young, chief executive officer of Young American, will continue in his role, the company said. Young said that the partnership with Falfurrias will help take the company to the next level, giving it opportunity to add facilities to its footprint and enhance Young American’s capabilities.

Former CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride and former Tyson Foods executive Bill Lovette, currently partner at Falfurrias, will support the investment partnership.