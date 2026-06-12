JBS USA to Close Souderton, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee, Plants

JBS USA has announced it will close a beef-processing plant in Souderton, Pa., and a value-added processing plant in Memphis, Tenn., according to a release from the company, as the entire beef industry continues to jigger its production to match the beef cattle supply conditions across the country today.

Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA, said the company was focused on supporting the impacted employees with “transparency, respect, and access to new opportunities wherever possible.” That reportedly includes the option to apply for open roles at other company facilities in the U.S., on-site support and resources throughout the transition, and engagement with the local community and workforce partners through the transition as well, the company’s release said.

JBS USA pointed out significant investments in new facilities and plant modernization projects including major expansions in Texas, Georgia and Iowa that focused on growing and upgrading the company’s prepared foods and value-added operations as contributing to the decision to shutter the Pennsylvania and Tennessee plants. The Souderton facility reportedly operates only one shift, with about 1,700 employees processing some 2,000 head per day.

Production from the two facilities will be absorbed by other JBS USA plants, the company said.