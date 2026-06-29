American Foods Group to Shutter Skylark Meats Plant in Omaha, Nebraska

Liver and variety meats processing plant will close by August, eliminating nearly 220 jobs.
June 29, 2026
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According to various news reports, Green Bay, Wis.-based American Foods Group has announced it will close its Skylark Meats plant in Omaha, Neb., by Aug. 25, 2026. The reports cite a news release from the company as well as a filing with the Nebraska Dept. of Labor.

Shuttering of the beef- and pork-processing facility will result in 218 employees losing their jobs. Employees have been encouraged by the company to apply for open positions at AFG’s nearby Gibbon, Neb., facility, according to at least one news report.

According to Skylark Meats’ page on the American Foods Group web site (which was still active at the time of this writing), the plant claims to be “the country’s #1 liver producer,” and Skylark Meats’ own web site displays the various liver and other beef, pork and chicken variety meats the Skylark brand offers currently.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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