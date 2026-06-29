American Foods Group to Shutter Skylark Meats Plant in Omaha, Nebraska

According to various news reports, Green Bay, Wis.-based American Foods Group has announced it will close its Skylark Meats plant in Omaha, Neb., by Aug. 25, 2026. The reports cite a news release from the company as well as a filing with the Nebraska Dept. of Labor.

Shuttering of the beef- and pork-processing facility will result in 218 employees losing their jobs. Employees have been encouraged by the company to apply for open positions at AFG’s nearby Gibbon, Neb., facility, according to at least one news report.

According to Skylark Meats’ page on the American Foods Group web site (which was still active at the time of this writing), the plant claims to be “the country’s #1 liver producer,” and Skylark Meats’ own web site displays the various liver and other beef, pork and chicken variety meats the Skylark brand offers currently.