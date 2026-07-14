Niman Ranch to Be Led by Longtime Shake Shack Executive

Perdue Specialty Meats appoints Jeff Amoscato to be vice president and general manager of the premium protein brand.
July 14, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy of Perdue Specialty Meats
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Jeff Amoscato

Jeff Amoscato

Perdue Specialty Meats has appointed Jeff Amoscato to be vice president and general manager of Niman Ranch, leading the strategy, operations and growth of the brand.

Amoscato brings more than two decades of leadership experience in premium restaurants, hospitality, culinary innovation, sourcing, supply chain and brand growth. He most recently served as senior vice president of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation for Shake Shack.

Amoscato started out as a chef in the kitchens of Jean-Georges, Le Cirque 2000 and Ristorante San Domenico in Imola, Italy, before joining Union Square Hospitality Group. For Union Square, he moved from restaurant operations into purchasing and supply-chain leadership, helping support the early growth of Shake Shack, the announcement noted. He was one of Shake Shack’s first corporate employees and helped build the supply chain, culinary and quality functions. He worked closely with Niman Ranch as a trusted supplier.

“What makes [Amoscato] uniquely qualified to lead Niman Ranch is that he genuinely believes in what this brand stands for and shares our conviction that exceptional food begins with responsible farming, strong partnerships and integrity,” explained Ryan Perdue, senior vice president, Perdue Specialty Meats & Emerging Brands. “He believes that businesses like Niman Ranch can play an important role in improving our food system, and he’ll be an excellent steward of that mission as we continue to grow.”

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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