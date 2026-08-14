Tyson to Close Two Plants, Pursue Sale of Pasco, Washington, Beef Facility

In light of continued low cattle and heifer numbers, the meat processor is looking to consolidate its beef-processing operations around three primary plants in the central U.S.
Aug. 14, 2026
2 min read
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Tyson Foods announced it will close two plants associated with its beef-processing business and pursue the sale of a third plant in order to consolidate the beef business around “three strategically located beef facilities in the central United States,” according to a release from the company.

The beef-processing plant in Joslin, Ill., and the case-ready facility in Eagle Mountain, Utah, will cease operations, with production being taken up by other facilities in Tyson’s operational network. Furthermore, Tyson said it will look to sell its Pasco, Wash., beef plant.

The company expects to center its beef operations around the Dakota City, Neb., Holcomb, Kan., and Amarillo, Texas, complexes, in the face of the historically low cattle supply numbers and evidence of limited heifer retention — neither of which Tyson believes will end soon.

In November 2025, Tyson announced the closure of its large beef plant in Lexington, Neb., as well as the consolidation of operations at Amarillo into a single, full-capacity shift — both moves due to the dwindling cattle supply across the country. Now, Tyson says that as the cattle supply ramps up, it expects it will add back a second shift in Amarillo. Tyson Foods had not specified dates for the closures of the Joslin and Eagle Mountain plants in the release it shared at presstime.

The company did not share details of the number of workers who would be impacted, but it did say it would support them through the transition, including helping them apply for open positions elsewhere at Tyson.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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