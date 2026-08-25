Hormel Foods Names New EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Ash Bhumbla comes over from Tyson Foods to run Hormel’s financial strategy, capital allocation and long-term growth objectives.
Aug. 25, 2026
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Courtesy of Hormel Foods
Ash Bhumbla

Ash Bhumbla

Hormel Foods Corp. has named Ash Bhumbla to be its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 8, 2026. Bhumbla will take the reins from interim chief financial officer Paul Kuehneman, who will remain a key senior leader in finance for the organization and help transition Bhumbla into the role.

Bhumbla joins Hormel from Tyson Foods, where he most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Chicken segment; during 2025, he concurrently also served as chief financial officer of Tyson’s International segment. Prior to his time at Tyson, Bhumbla served in senior finance and corporate development leadership roles at Perdue Farms and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), and he began his career with strategy consulting firm Marakon Associates.

In this new role, Bhumbla will guide Hormel Foods’ financial strategy, capital allocation and long-term growth objectives. Kuehneman, who has worked his way up through Hormel Foods’ financial organization for years, joined the company in 1993 and has served as interim CFO since October 2025.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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