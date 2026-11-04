Kanematsu Corp. Invests in Grass Fed Foods

Grass Fed Foods, the parent company of SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch, has received a long-term strategic investment from Kanematsu Corp., a global trading company with international meat and food industry expertise, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

With Kanematsu’s backing, Grass Fed Foods expects to take the next step in its plan for growth, benefitting from the strategic relationship the deal also creates. Kanematsu’s experience in meat sourcing, processing, logistics, distribution and sales, and its international meat business, pairs well with Grass Fed’s portfolio of grass-fed beef and ground beef products, including various value-added items.

Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Grass Fed, called the investment “much more than capital,” in that it was the culmination of a shared belief in the grass-fed beef category’s future. Grass Fed Foods looks to capitalize on opportunities to strengthen its supply chain, expand distribution, accelerate innovation and further develop SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch.

The companies did not share terms of the investment.