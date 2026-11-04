Kanematsu Corp. Invests in Grass Fed Foods

Long-term strategic investment in U.S. grass-fed beef processor shows its belief in the category and its possibilities on a wider scale.
Nov. 4, 2026
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Grass Fed Foods, the parent company of SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch, has received a long-term strategic investment from Kanematsu Corp., a global trading company with international meat and food industry expertise, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

With Kanematsu’s backing, Grass Fed Foods expects to take the next step in its plan for growth, benefitting from the strategic relationship the deal also creates. Kanematsu’s experience in meat sourcing, processing, logistics, distribution and sales, and its international meat business, pairs well with Grass Fed’s portfolio of grass-fed beef and ground beef products, including various value-added items.

Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Grass Fed, called the investment “much more than capital,” in that it was the culmination of a shared belief in the grass-fed beef category’s future. Grass Fed Foods looks to capitalize on opportunities to strengthen its supply chain, expand distribution, accelerate innovation and further develop SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch.

The companies did not share terms of the investment.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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