Tyson Announces Plan to Fully Reopen Amarillo, Texas, Second Shift Beef Operations

New beef supply partnership with Allied Beef Co. will allow the meat processor to fully restore second shift operations, a year after it was shut down due to low cattle herd numbers.
Nov. 9, 2026
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Tyson Foods has announced it intends to establish a new, long-term beef supply partnership with Allied Beef Co., a consortium of American ranchers, which will allow the meat processor to fully restart second shift at its Amarillo, Texas, beef facility.

Tyson said in a release that it had already begun restoring second-shift operations at the time of the announcement, and this new supply of cattle will support the new shift, which Tyson expects to be fully operational by summer 2027. Second shift at Amarillo had been shut down in November 2025, at the same time as the closure of the company’s Lexington, Neb., facility, as the U.S. cattle herd continued to decline in numbers.

In August of this year, Tyson additionally announced plans to shut down beef plants in Utah and Illinois, at which point it began shifting production from those facilities to its three beef complexes in Dakota City, Neb., Holcomb, Kan., and Amarillo.

Now, Tyson said, this partnership will create a “more economically sustainable model” for its beef supply and operations. The company expects the reopening of second shift will “create significant additional employment opportunities,” although it did not specify how many positions would be created.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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