Tyson Announces Plan to Fully Reopen Amarillo, Texas, Second Shift Beef Operations

Tyson Foods has announced it intends to establish a new, long-term beef supply partnership with Allied Beef Co., a consortium of American ranchers, which will allow the meat processor to fully restart second shift at its Amarillo, Texas, beef facility.

Tyson said in a release that it had already begun restoring second-shift operations at the time of the announcement, and this new supply of cattle will support the new shift, which Tyson expects to be fully operational by summer 2027. Second shift at Amarillo had been shut down in November 2025, at the same time as the closure of the company’s Lexington, Neb., facility, as the U.S. cattle herd continued to decline in numbers.

In August of this year, Tyson additionally announced plans to shut down beef plants in Utah and Illinois, at which point it began shifting production from those facilities to its three beef complexes in Dakota City, Neb., Holcomb, Kan., and Amarillo.

Now, Tyson said, this partnership will create a “more economically sustainable model” for its beef supply and operations. The company expects the reopening of second shift will “create significant additional employment opportunities,” although it did not specify how many positions would be created.