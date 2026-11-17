Meat snacks company Chomps has announced it received a $350 million investment to acquire a minority stake in the company from global investment firm Sixth Street.

The company believes this deal further greases the wheel of growth after the additions of a vice president of Away from Home and a vice president of Commercial Strategy & Growth for the company. Casey Williams will be the vice president of Away from Home, while Christina Zwicky takes the role of vice president of Commercial Strategy & Growth.

Sixth Street joins Stride Consumer Partners as an investor and strategic partner of Chomps, and together the group looks to support the next chapter of growth for the meat snacks maker. Through the transaction, Sixth Street will send two representatives to join the Chomps board of directors, and Chomps’ current leadership team will remain in place.