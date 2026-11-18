Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is rearing its ugly head once again, just as holiday baking season gets in full gear and egg prices have stayed relatively low to reasonable two years after spiking to historic highs.

Egg company Cal-Maine Foods Inc. said one of its Florida facilities has tested positive for HPAI, which will result in the cull of 2.7% of the company’s flock of birds. Some 1.4 million hens and 360,000 pullets will be depopulated per protocols set forth by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA).

Cal-Maine said its operational flexibility and resilience should help it mitigate the impact of the situation, maintaining continuity of supply and minimizing impacts to customers. Cal-Maine points to the fact that it has facilities spread across the map that will help with this effort.

The Cal-Maine facility is the latest in what appears to be a seasonal uptick in HPAI infections impacting the poultry and egg industries in the past month, and although the industry is on alert and egg prices could see a bump, it is to be determined if this season will approach 2024-2025 infections and historically high egg prices.