Golden Pet Brands Purchases Seward, Nebraska, Pet Food Plant from Petsource

Facility was significantly expanded two years ago and has been open for about six years.
May 12, 2026
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Courtesy of Golden Pet Brands
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Golden Pet Brands, the parent company of the Dr. Marty Pets and Ultimate Pet Nutrition brands, has acquired the Seward, Neb., pet food production facility from Petsource, according to a release from Golden Pet Brands. Terms of the deal, which closed May 8, 2026, were not disclosed.

The Seward facility becomes the second U.S. processing plant for Golden Pet Brands, and it is expected to produce food and treats exclusively for Golden Pet’s portfolio brands, the company said. The roughly 100 Petsource employees who work in Seward will join Golden Pet as well, and production is continuing uninterrupted following the close of the deal.

In the deal, Golden Pet is gaining a 170,000-sq.-ft., relatively new facility that was first opened in 2020 and completed a $75 million expansion in 2024 that tripled production capacity (according to original reports sourced by Food Processing from Scoular, parent company of Petsource).

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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