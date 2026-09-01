Nestlé Purina Opens Batavia, Ohio, Pet Food Facility

Nestlé Purina officially opened its newest pet food manufacturing facility in Batavia, Ohio, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the standard gathering of company employees and leaders as well as government and community officials, according to a release from the company.

The Batavia facility spans 1.3 million sq. ft. and becomes Purina’s 24th factory in the U.S., and its second in Ohio along with Zanesville. Batavia is the first green-field factory Purina has built from the ground up since 1975 — in 2024, Purina finished renovations and opened its 23rd facility, a former MillerCoors brewery in Eden, N.C.