Nestlé Purina Opens Batavia, Ohio, Pet Food Facility

1.3-million-sq.-ft. facility is the first the business has built from the ground up in the U.S. since 1975 and becomes Purina’s 24th factory in the country.
Sept. 1, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of Nestlé Purina
6a9723970182dcd130ca2fd5 Nestlepurinapetcarebataviagrandopeninggroup
Courtesy of Nestlé Purina
Purina employees and robot dog, Spot, walk the hall of Purina’s new pet food factory in Ohio during its grand opening on August 31, 2026.

Purina employees and robot dog, Spot, walk the hall of Purina’s new pet food factory in Ohio during its grand opening on August 31, 2026.

Nestlé Purina officially opened its newest pet food manufacturing facility in Batavia, Ohio, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the standard gathering of company employees and leaders as well as government and community officials, according to a release from the company.

The Batavia facility spans 1.3 million sq. ft. and becomes Purina’s 24th factory in the U.S., and its second in Ohio along with Zanesville. Batavia is the first green-field factory Purina has built from the ground up since 1975 — in 2024, Purina finished renovations and opened its 23rd facility, a former MillerCoors brewery in Eden, N.C.

Courtesy of Nestlé Purina
nestlepurinapetcarebataviagrandopeningtour

Plans to build the Batavia facility were announced in October 2020. With a $550 million price tag, it is the largest investment Nestlé has made in any Purina facility to date. It is already operational, producing Purina Pro Plan, Purina One and Dog Chow, with 430 people employed (with plans to grow the workforce to 500-plus once the plant is fully operational).

Advanced food safety systems, digital manufacturing tools, robotics and automation support efficient production, the release noted, and its 10-plus-story design includes an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS). Purina also included a Manufacturing Experience Center to educate visitors, students and community leaders on modern manufacturing. It was designed to adapt quickly to changing consumer needs, and Purina said in its announcement that it will help feed some 8 million pets annually.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored