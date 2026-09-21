The Farmer’s Dog Acquires Woof

Dog food processor acquires maker of treats, wellness and enrichment products for dogs.
Sept. 21, 2026
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Human-grade dog food processor The Farmer’s Dog has completed the acquisition of Woof, a company that produces functional enrichment and wellness products, including treats and chews, according to a release from The Farmer’s Dog.

This is the first acquisition for The Farmer’s Dog, which has been providing freshly cooked and minimally processed meal plans for dogs for more than a decade. Woof was founded in 2019 and produces products such as the Pupsicle, a refillable treat system designed to provide healthy treats, mental stimulation and daily enrichment for dogs.

The announcement noted that Woof will continue to operate independently of The Farmer’s Dog under its existing brand and team — and it expects to benefit from the added resources of the parent company along with its capabilities to build out future growth.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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