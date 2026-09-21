The Farmer’s Dog Acquires Woof

Human-grade dog food processor The Farmer’s Dog has completed the acquisition of Woof, a company that produces functional enrichment and wellness products, including treats and chews, according to a release from The Farmer’s Dog.

This is the first acquisition for The Farmer’s Dog, which has been providing freshly cooked and minimally processed meal plans for dogs for more than a decade. Woof was founded in 2019 and produces products such as the Pupsicle, a refillable treat system designed to provide healthy treats, mental stimulation and daily enrichment for dogs.

The announcement noted that Woof will continue to operate independently of The Farmer’s Dog under its existing brand and team — and it expects to benefit from the added resources of the parent company along with its capabilities to build out future growth.