General Mills Formalizes Closure of Missouri Pizza Crust Plant

Shutdown of the St. Charles, Mo., facility was initially mentioned in September 2025, and now the facility will be closed in early June 2026.
April 10, 2026
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General Mills filed a WARN letter with the state of Missouri earlier this week formalizing the closure of a pizza crust facility in St. Charles, Mo., this summer, according to several local news reports. The closure of the facility was first announced in a Sept. 25, 2025, SEC filing, mentioned along with two pet food processing facilities in Joplin, Mo., as being on the chopping block.

The pizza crust plant is scheduled to close permanently June 8, 2026, resulting in the layoff of 163 employees, the reports noted. According to the WARN notice, the impacted workers are not eligible to transfer to other company facilities or displace other employees within the company.

The St. Charles pizza crust facility came to General Mills in May 2022 with the acquisition of TNT Crust. General Mills has not updated the status of the two pet food facilities as of presstime on this article. Those two facilities were acquired with Whitebridge Pet Brands in 2024.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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