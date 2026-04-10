General Mills Formalizes Closure of Missouri Pizza Crust Plant

General Mills filed a WARN letter with the state of Missouri earlier this week formalizing the closure of a pizza crust facility in St. Charles, Mo., this summer, according to several local news reports. The closure of the facility was first announced in a Sept. 25, 2025, SEC filing, mentioned along with two pet food processing facilities in Joplin, Mo., as being on the chopping block.

The pizza crust plant is scheduled to close permanently June 8, 2026, resulting in the layoff of 163 employees, the reports noted. According to the WARN notice, the impacted workers are not eligible to transfer to other company facilities or displace other employees within the company.

The St. Charles pizza crust facility came to General Mills in May 2022 with the acquisition of TNT Crust. General Mills has not updated the status of the two pet food facilities as of presstime on this article. Those two facilities were acquired with Whitebridge Pet Brands in 2024.