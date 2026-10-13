Deep Brands Hires SVP of Marketing to Build on Brand Sales Milestone

Deep Brands, owner of the Deep Indian Kitchen and Tem Toa brands, announced a significant annual sales milestone as well as the creation of a new leadership position and subsequent appointment to that role, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The Deep Indian Kitchen brand has surpassed $100 million in annual sales, it has reported, registering $100.9 million in syndicated retail sales, citing SPINS data for the 52 weeks ending Sept. 6, 2026. The frozen Indian cuisine brand was launched in the U.S. in 2019 and reportedly accounts for more than 50% of frozen Indian food sales in the U.S.

Additionally, Deep Brands has named Maria McManus to be its senior vice president of marketing, a position the company created with the goal of further accelerating the next phase of growth. McManus previously worked for Deep Indian Kitchen for five years, helping to build and scale up the brand. She will now oversee marketing and insights for Deep Indian Kitchen and Tem Toa.

McManus returns after a stint as VP of marketing & growth for Táche, leading a national expansion effort as well as partnerships with Peet’s Coffee, Blank Street and Iota. Prior to her first run with Deep Indian Kitchen, she worked for Bai Brands, Unilever and Target in marketing and brand management roles.