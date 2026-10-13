Deep Brands Hires SVP of Marketing to Build on Brand Sales Milestone

Deep Indian Kitchen brand surpasses $100 million in annual sales, and parent company creates new position to further spur along growth of entire business.
Oct. 13, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy of Deep Brands
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Deep Brands, owner of the Deep Indian Kitchen and Tem Toa brands, announced a significant annual sales milestone as well as the creation of a new leadership position and subsequent appointment to that role, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The Deep Indian Kitchen brand has surpassed $100 million in annual sales, it has reported, registering $100.9 million in syndicated retail sales, citing SPINS data for the 52 weeks ending Sept. 6, 2026. The frozen Indian cuisine brand was launched in the U.S. in 2019 and reportedly accounts for more than 50% of frozen Indian food sales in the U.S.

Additionally, Deep Brands has named Maria McManus to be its senior vice president of marketing, a position the company created with the goal of further accelerating the next phase of growth. McManus previously worked for Deep Indian Kitchen for five years, helping to build and scale up the brand. She will now oversee marketing and insights for Deep Indian Kitchen and Tem Toa.

McManus returns after a stint as VP of marketing & growth for Táche, leading a national expansion effort as well as partnerships with Peet’s Coffee, Blank Street and Iota. Prior to her first run with Deep Indian Kitchen, she worked for Bai Brands, Unilever and Target in marketing and brand management roles.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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