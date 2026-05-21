PepsiCo Raising Prices on Some Single-Serving Snack Bags

Small bags of snacks will see a 10- to 20-cent bump in price starting in late June, just a month after the company celebrated positive results from early 2026 price cuts on larger snack bags.
May 21, 2026
2 min read
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Just a month after reporting sales volume growth in its first quarter attributed to price cuts earlier this year, PepsiCo is reversing course on some items, confirming it will raise prices on its smaller bags of snacks, according to various news reports.

In April, the company reported a 2% volume increase for the first quarter in the North American foods division — the first time it saw volume growth in two years — and said price cuts of as much as 15% were responsible for increasing shelf space for several Frito-Lay brands like Doritos, Lay’s and Tostitos. Those price cuts lured consumers back to purchase the snacks.

However, it appears that price-cut party is over. The company said some of its single-serving snack bags would see a price increase of 10 to 20 cents per bag starting in late June. According to some sources, the company said cost pressures across its business have necessitated the change. It was further reported that price cuts on larger bags that were instituted earlier this year would remain in place.

A company spokesperson told NBC News that most of the smallest snack bags would “still ring up under $3 and many under $2,” and that PepsiCo remained committed to affordability of its products for consumers.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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