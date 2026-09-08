Frito-Lay Employee Killed While Working in Sam’s Club

A stray bullet apparently from a dispute near a Sam’s Club in Nashville early on Sept. 6 penetrated a wall of the store and killed a Frito-Lay employee conducting inventory.

Local media citing Metro Nashville Police Dept. said a bullet went through a side metal wall of the warehouse store and struck Paris Carlock, 55, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., in the head. He was conducting product inventory in the chip aisle at the time.

First responders found Carlock outside in the parking lot. One report said store staff rushed to his aid. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Some media reports said an argument at the nearby Lavou Lounge at around 4 a.m. resulted in the removal of some patrons, who continued arguing outside in the parking lot. Witnesses said they heard gunfire as the people involved in the dispute drove away.