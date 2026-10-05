Catalina Snacks Shuffles Leadership Roles, Adds New COO

Catalina Snacks has announced changes to its leadership structure that the company believes will help support its growth moving forward. Lauri Luker will take on the role of president and chief customer officer of the company, while Dan Robin will join Catalina as chief operating officer, the company release noted. Both Luker and Robin will report to CEO Doug Behrens.

Luker will focus on strengthening Catalina Snacks’ sales organization and retail partnerships while supporting its expansion in retail channels. Meanwhile, Robin will lead the supply chain organization, which includes the project management office, procurement and plant operations.

Robin brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in operations, supply chain and continuous improvement in the food, packaging and manufacturing sectors. He most recently was chief supply chain officer at Monarca Food Solutions, where he led the profitability, quality and safety turnaround of an operations network of six facilities. Prior to that, he worked for Hearthside Food Solutions and Peacock Foods in senior operations roles.