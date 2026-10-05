Catalina Snacks Shuffles Leadership Roles, Adds New COO

Lauri Luker moves to president and chief customer officer while Dan Robin joins the company as its new chief operating officer.
Oct. 5, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of Catalina Crunch
catalina_crunch_snack_size_multipacks
Courtesy of Catalina Crunch
Dan Robin, COO, Catalina Snacks

Dan Robin, COO, Catalina Snacks

Catalina Snacks has announced changes to its leadership structure that the company believes will help support its growth moving forward. Lauri Luker will take on the role of president and chief customer officer of the company, while Dan Robin will join Catalina as chief operating officer, the company release noted. Both Luker and Robin will report to CEO Doug Behrens.

Luker will focus on strengthening Catalina Snacks’ sales organization and retail partnerships while supporting its expansion in retail channels. Meanwhile, Robin will lead the supply chain organization, which includes the project management office, procurement and plant operations.

Robin brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in operations, supply chain and continuous improvement in the food, packaging and manufacturing sectors. He most recently was chief supply chain officer at Monarca Food Solutions, where he led the profitability, quality and safety turnaround of an operations network of six facilities. Prior to that, he worked for Hearthside Food Solutions and Peacock Foods in senior operations roles.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored