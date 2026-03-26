GFSI Updates Framework for Creating a ‘Food Safety Culture’

The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) today (March 26) revealed “A Culture of Food Safety,” a position paper presenting an evidence-based framework to help organizations around the world strengthen food safety.

The updated resource incorporates insights from more than 180 academic and industry sources, including empirical studies, behavioral science, organizational research and professional guidance. Building on the 2018 edition, which played an important role in establishing a common language for discussing food safety culture, it establishes a dual-layered approach to food safety:

Organizational Foundations are the leadership and values that form an organization’s DNA

are the leadership and values that form an organization’s DNA Manifested Practices are the visible, daily behaviors that ensure food stays safe from farm to fork.

By aligning these two tiers, businesses can move beyond mere compliance to a culture of continuous improvement.

The paper, downloadable here, reinforces GFSI’s central premise: Food safety culture is not merely the product of leadership or training, but an integration of shared values, behaviors, risk awareness and organizational learning. The paper demonstrates that to be effective, food safety culture must be measurable, actionable and continuously improved.

“Food safety culture is a critical determinant of food safety outcomes – and strong food safety cultures are built through shared values, consistent behaviors and a deep awareness of risk,” said Elizabeth Andoh-Kesson, interim director of GFSI. “Too often, food safety is only high on the agenda when there is a crisis, which has to change. In an increasingly complex food system, food safety should go beyond formal regulations to live within the culture of an organization.”

In addition to the updated framework, the paper outlines key implications and recommendations for the industry, regulators and certification bodies:

* Adopt an integrated systems-and-culture approach, recognizing that food safety performance depends on both formal controls and organizational behaviors.

* Use the five-dimension framework as a common reference point when designing standards, training program and assurance activities.

* Assess food safety culture across multiple dimensions, rather than relying on a single indicator or tool.

* Strengthen research and practical work on under-explored areas, particularly the dimensions of consistency and organizational adaptability, which remain less studied in the literature.

The resource launched today at the GFSI Conference underway in Vancouver, where more than 600 food safety experts from around the globe assembled to help achieve safe food for people everywhere and find ways to ensure greater action on shared challenges.

The Global Food Safety Initiative was created in 2000 by Consumer Goods Forum, a network of the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers and other stakeholders in the global food industry. It encourages the adoption of best practices and recommended standards that improve food safety worldwide.

Again, the document is available here.