LTO General Mills Cereals First to Use Natural Colors

Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy and Tropical Trix cereals will launch this summer with colors from natural sources; all Big G cereals will be without synthetic dyes by end of summer.
March 31, 2026
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General Mills “remains on track” to remove certified colors from its U.S. cereal portfolio this summer, and last week revealed two limited-time offerings that will launch with only natural colors.

Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy cereal will feature three new unicorn marshmallows. “Made with colors from natural sources, this gluten‑free cereal delivers 19g of whole grain plus essential vitamins and minerals,” said the announcement.

Tropical Trix results from a collaboration with Disney’s Moana movies. “Each bowl — made with colors from natural sources — provides key vitamins, minerals and calcium, cereal, a special collaboration inspired by the fan-favorite film.”

Both will launch this summer. We asked Big G to name the natural sources used; once they reply we’ll add to this story.

“These cereals showcase the kind of creativity fans love, while also reflecting the progress we’re making to remove certified colors from our cereal portfolio,” said Megan Brooks, business unit director of Family Favorites Cereals.

The company said it continues to plan for removal of all certified colors from its U.S. cereal portfolio by this summer 2026 and from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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