LTO General Mills Cereals First to Use Natural Colors

General Mills “remains on track” to remove certified colors from its U.S. cereal portfolio this summer, and last week revealed two limited-time offerings that will launch with only natural colors.

Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy cereal will feature three new unicorn marshmallows. “Made with colors from natural sources, this gluten‑free cereal delivers 19g of whole grain plus essential vitamins and minerals,” said the announcement.

Tropical Trix results from a collaboration with Disney’s Moana movies. “Each bowl — made with colors from natural sources — provides key vitamins, minerals and calcium, cereal, a special collaboration inspired by the fan-favorite film.”

Both will launch this summer. We asked Big G to name the natural sources used; once they reply we’ll add to this story.

“These cereals showcase the kind of creativity fans love, while also reflecting the progress we’re making to remove certified colors from our cereal portfolio,” said Megan Brooks, business unit director of Family Favorites Cereals.

The company said it continues to plan for removal of all certified colors from its U.S. cereal portfolio by this summer 2026 and from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027.