FDA Says U.S. Infant Formula Supply Is Safe

After what it calls “the largest and most rigorous examination ever conducted” on infant formula, the agency said the vast majority of the U.S. supply is safe.
April 30, 2026
2 min read
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After completing what it calls “the largest and most rigorous examination ever conducted” on infant formula, the FDA said the vast majority of the U.S. supply of infant formula is safe.

“We tested more infant formula than ever before, and the results are clear: Most products meet a high safety standard,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “but even small exposures matter for newborns. We will hold manufacturers accountable, and give parents honest, transparent data they can trust.”

Across the products tested, an overwhelming majority of samples had undetectable or very low levels of contaminants. The FDA tested more than 300 infant formula samples representative of products sold at retail across the U.S. for lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, pesticides (including glyphosate and glufosinate), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and phthalates. The samples included powders, ready-to-feed liquids and concentrated liquids.

We asked FDA what will happen to that small minority that exceeded thresholds. The agency said actions include "conducting further testing, continuing to engage with manufacturers on measures to reduce the levels of contaminants to as low as possible, and working to establish action levels for contaminants in infant formula."

The testing is part of the agency’s two initiatives, Operation Stork Speed and Closer to Zero. Closer to Zero was launched in 2021 in response to a Congressional report that claimed many lead, arsenic, and cadmium exceeding recommended thresholds. That report was followed by a public outcry and a petition by  attorneys general from 23 states demanding the FDA to take action against high levels of heavy metals in baby food.

The agency said it will continue to test infant formula, including products that have entered the U.S. market since this initial survey began.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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