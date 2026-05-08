California Dairies Salmonella Recall Affects Several Snack Brands

The supplier of powdered dairy ingredients alerted customers; Ghirardelli, Utz, Sanfilippo and store brands among recalled products; no illnesses reported.
May 8, 2026
2 min read
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A variety of products, especially dairy-flavored snacks, are being pulled from store shelves after a dried milk powder ingredient in them was found to possibly contain salmonella.

California Dairies is the provider of the dairy powder. No illnesses have been reported to FDA and all the recalls have been voluntary, although they are being tracked by FDA.

California Dairies started alerting customers just over a week ago, and Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. on April 28 recalled powdered beverage mixes that used the ingredient. The beverage mixes were sold in bulk quantities intended for foodservice and institutional customers.

On May 4, Utz Quality Foods followed suit, recalling several varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips that relied on dairy powder – products that had ranch, cheese and sour cream in their names.

On May 5, Pork King Good called back pork rinds and seasoning bottles. That same day, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Target withdrew flavored snack products under its own brands Fisher, Southern Style Nuts and Squirrel Brands, as well as the Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix it produces for Target stores.

On May 7, Albright’s raw dog food, JCB Flavors’ Wildlife Seasoning popcorn seasonings and Stoltzfus Family Dairy flavored cheese curds joined the list. Today (May 8) the Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle grocery chain recalled pita chips.

Sanfilippo noted in its recall announcement Tuesday, “The affected seasoning tested negative for salmonella prior to use; however, the company is taking this action as a precautionary measure."

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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