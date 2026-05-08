California Dairies Salmonella Recall Affects Several Snack Brands

A variety of products, especially dairy-flavored snacks, are being pulled from store shelves after a dried milk powder ingredient in them was found to possibly contain salmonella.

California Dairies is the provider of the dairy powder. No illnesses have been reported to FDA and all the recalls have been voluntary, although they are being tracked by FDA.

California Dairies started alerting customers just over a week ago, and Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. on April 28 recalled powdered beverage mixes that used the ingredient. The beverage mixes were sold in bulk quantities intended for foodservice and institutional customers.

On May 4, Utz Quality Foods followed suit, recalling several varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips that relied on dairy powder – products that had ranch, cheese and sour cream in their names.

On May 5, Pork King Good called back pork rinds and seasoning bottles. That same day, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Target withdrew flavored snack products under its own brands Fisher, Southern Style Nuts and Squirrel Brands, as well as the Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix it produces for Target stores.

On May 7, Albright’s raw dog food, JCB Flavors’ Wildlife Seasoning popcorn seasonings and Stoltzfus Family Dairy flavored cheese curds joined the list. Today (May 8) the Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle grocery chain recalled pita chips.

Sanfilippo noted in its recall announcement Tuesday, “The affected seasoning tested negative for salmonella prior to use; however, the company is taking this action as a precautionary measure."