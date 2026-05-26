Report Suggests Exemptions for UPFs That Are Healthful

Healthy Eating Research (HER), a national, university-slanted research program, this month published a report with suggestions on how the FDA should define ultraprocessed foods, as the agency has promised to do.

Long story short, it covers much of the same ground as the Nova Classification System and other discussions on the topic, but with one twist: It suggests that some foods that meet the FDA’s definition of “healthy” should be exempt from being classified as UPFs.

One small part of the report, “Ultraprocessed Foods in the U.S.: Recommended Definitions and Policies,” deals with the conundrum that arose when Nova and other stringent definitions of UPFs are applied to wholesome, even health-imparting foods such as yogurt, whole-grain cereals and even flavored waters: The presence of any tangential ingredients renders them a UPF.

Specific examples cited:

+ Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Bread – Wheat gluten, DATEM, natural flavors, citric acid and soy lecithin are “UPF markers” in the eyes of HER and other groups, but the product meets the FDA “healthy” criteria.

+ Private Label Whole Grain Toasted Oat Cereal – Wheat starch, trisodium phosphate and caramel color are red flags, but whole grain oat flour and vitamins and minerals (ferric orthophosphate, niacinamide, zinc oxide, thiamin mononitrate, calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride and folic acid) make it healthful.

+ Fage TruBlend Lowfat Strawberry Greek Yogurt – Natural flavor, fruit pectin and elderberry juice concentrate for color are UPF markers, but wholesome ingredients include skimmed milk and cream, cultures, strawberries and chicory root fiber – not to mention the live active cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus and L. Casei).

A Stonyfield yogurt also was cited, as were LaCroix Sparkling Water (lime flavor) and tofu.

HER convened a 14-member multidisciplinary expert panel and scanned proposed and enacted U.S. UPF policies, reviewed published UPF definitions, modeled and evaluated alternative UPF definitions and compiled a set of policy options.

Most of the HER findings parallel other UPF discussions, with recommendations including taxing UPF products, disallowing their purchase using SNAP benefits, creating countermarketing campaigns and requiring UPF identity labels on the front of food packages.

But also: “The panel recommends exempting products from policies targeting UPFs if they meet a modified version of the FDA’s definition for ‘Healthy’ claims – that is, they contain adequate amounts of recommended food groups, remain below nutrient thresholds for added sugar, sodium and saturated fat and do not contain non-sugar sweeteners."

There aren't a lot of foods that qualify.