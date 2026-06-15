Texas Attorney General Connects PepsiCo to Glyphosate in Food

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has begun an investigation into glyphosate residue in food, targeting not just Roundup owner Bayer AG but also PepsiCo specifically.

While the exact connection to PepsiCo products was not specified, the announcement from Paxton’s office explains how the application of herbicides like Roundup to crops shortly before harvest helps them dry uniformly.

While the practice is not permitted in the U.S., “major food companies source their oats from foreign countries where the practice is allowed,” Paxton’s announcement claimed. “Oats are widely found in cereals, breakfast bars and cookies, which make children particularly vulnerable to glyphosate’s harms. In fact, studies show that certain food products marketed to children are some of the most glyphosate-contaminated food products in the United States.”

Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide that is applied on genetically engineered crops, but the International Agency for Research on Cancer calls it a probable human carcinogen, and studies have shown it also contributes to endocrine disruption, infertility, kidney disease and autoimmune diseases, according to Paxton.

“More than 250 million pounds of glyphosate are sprayed in the United States each year,” Paxton’s announcement claims. “Research has found that over 70% of American adults have detectable traces of glyphosate in their bodies compared to a mere 12% in 1993.”

We’ve asked PepsiCo for a comment; we’ll add it if we get it.