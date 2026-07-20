FDA Backtracks on Taylor Farms as Source of Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

After reviewing the Cyclospora test and results done on Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) over the weekend issued an update that removed the company’s product as the source of a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis tied to iceberg lettuce served in Taco Bell restaurants across those states.

Regarding the lab test that linked the lettuce sample from Taylor Farms de Mexico to the outbreak, FDA said “due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive.”

FDA removed information about the sample from a July 18 update on the investigation and notified Taylor Farms of the move — and apologized to the company for the error. FDA and Taylor Farms continue to work together to make sure implicated product has been removed from the market, the statement went on to say.

Taylor Farms issued its own statement, saying in part, “Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora.”

Taylor Farms has still issued a recall for additional lettuce products, including 12-oz and 24-oz Iceberg Salad with Best if Used By dates between July 13 and Aug. 3, 2026, as well as 8-oz and 16-oz Shredded Lettuce with Best if Used By dates between July 18 and Aug. 3, 2026, both sold at Walmart locations.

This specific outbreak of cyclosporiasis has sickened more than 1,644 people in five states (Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky). Across the country, thousands of folks have been stricken with cyclosporiasis recently, with more than 30 states confirming cases — but officials have not yet been able to link any of the other cases to this specific bug.