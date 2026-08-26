General Mills Completes Colors Replacement on all U.S. Cereals

The company also says 90% of its overall U.S. retail portfolio has been transitioned to natural colors, and it’s on track to remove all certified colors by the end of 2027.
Aug. 26, 2026
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General Mills today (Aug. 26) said it has completed the removal of “certified” (but petroleum-based synthetic) colors from its entire U.S. cereal portfolio, including Lucky Charms and Trix, and reports 90% of the company’s overall U.S. retail portfolio has completed the transition to natural colors.

Big G says it remains on track to remove certified colors from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027, with fruit snacks and baking products among the remaining categories.

That will be the last of General Mills’ three-step removal of synthetic colors, which began with the company’s March announcement that it had removed certified colors from all K-12 school foods.

“This achievement reflects how we are evolving with consumer needs while continuing to offer food that tastes great, delivers quality and provides value,” said Bethany Quam, president of Big G Cereal.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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