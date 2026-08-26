General Mills Completes Colors Replacement on all U.S. Cereals

General Mills today (Aug. 26) said it has completed the removal of “certified” (but petroleum-based synthetic) colors from its entire U.S. cereal portfolio, including Lucky Charms and Trix, and reports 90% of the company’s overall U.S. retail portfolio has completed the transition to natural colors.

Big G says it remains on track to remove certified colors from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027, with fruit snacks and baking products among the remaining categories.

That will be the last of General Mills’ three-step removal of synthetic colors, which began with the company’s March announcement that it had removed certified colors from all K-12 school foods.

“This achievement reflects how we are evolving with consumer needs while continuing to offer food that tastes great, delivers quality and provides value,” said Bethany Quam, president of Big G Cereal.