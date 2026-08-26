Video Recalls 2021 Poultry Workers Deaths by Liquid Nitrogen

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board this week releases a video dramatization of the accident at a Foundation Food Group Georgia plant that killed six workers and injured three.
Aug. 26, 2026
Add Us On Google
U.S. Chemical Safety Board
6a8f6e87a965a67fc5d7dbd0 Uscsb

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (USCSB), an independent, non‑regulatory federal agency, this week released a video recalling the Jan. 28, 2021 nitrogen leak at a Foundation Food Group plant that killed six workers and injured three.

It’s an educational video, a dramatization, not tape of the actual event, but it serves to remind food processors of the dangers of nitrogen and the need for personnel safety training. It’s worth a look here.

Inside a liquid nitrogen freezer in the chicken processing plant in Gainesville, Ga., a single part was bent, causing the freezer to overflow. Liquid nitrogen escaped the freezer and vaporized, flooding the room where two employees worked. They died of asphyxiation, as did four more employees trying to rescue them, and three more rescuers were seriously injured.

“This preventable tragedy underscores the importance of safety leadership, systems and training,” Sylvia Johnson, a USCB board member, says on the video. “FFG lacked critical monitoring equipment and alarms. Management did not provide workers with adequate training or equipment to respond safety to a liquid nitrogen release.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored