Video Recalls 2021 Poultry Workers Deaths by Liquid Nitrogen

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (USCSB), an independent, non‑regulatory federal agency, this week released a video recalling the Jan. 28, 2021 nitrogen leak at a Foundation Food Group plant that killed six workers and injured three.

It’s an educational video, a dramatization, not tape of the actual event, but it serves to remind food processors of the dangers of nitrogen and the need for personnel safety training. It’s worth a look here.

Inside a liquid nitrogen freezer in the chicken processing plant in Gainesville, Ga., a single part was bent, causing the freezer to overflow. Liquid nitrogen escaped the freezer and vaporized, flooding the room where two employees worked. They died of asphyxiation, as did four more employees trying to rescue them, and three more rescuers were seriously injured.

“This preventable tragedy underscores the importance of safety leadership, systems and training,” Sylvia Johnson, a USCB board member, says on the video. “FFG lacked critical monitoring equipment and alarms. Management did not provide workers with adequate training or equipment to respond safety to a liquid nitrogen release.”