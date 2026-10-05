FDA Concludes Lettuce Cyclospora Investigation, Confirming Suspicions

FDA last week concluded its investigation of this summer’s Cyclospora infections linked to iceberg lettuce from central Mexico and recalled by Taylor Farms de Mexico. Basically, the agency confirmed what was already known.

The FDA’s traceback investigation identified several farms and a processing facility in Mexico that provided lettuce to Taylor Fresh Foods. The agency conducted onsite inspections and sample collection of water, soil, sediment, and lettuce at multiple growers and the processing facility in Mexico, in coordination with Mexican officials.

Of the samples collected during the inspections, two samples tested positive for Cyclospora. One positive sample was from a tank that held outgoing wastewater from the Taylor Farms de Mexico processing facility. The second positive sample was collected from a drainage ditch of an iceberg lettuce grower identified in the FDA’s traceback investigation.

Genotyping of both positive environmental samples was completed. “While there is currently not enough evidence to conclusively determine how contamination occurred in this outbreak, the positive samples show that Cyclospora was present in the environment where lettuce was grown and processed,” the agency reported. “This adds to the strong epidemiological data and traceback convergence supporting the link between this outbreak and recalled shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.”

Centers for Disease Control declared the outbreak over on Sept. 11. While FDA will continue post-outbreak response activities, “The FDA remains confident that all recalled iceberg lettuce related to this specific Cyclospora outbreak is off the market.”

The recall began on July 17, amidst a multistate outbreak that caused 12,883 illnesses, 570 hospitalizations and two deaths across 21 states.