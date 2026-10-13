Cyberattack Defrosts Refrigeration Systems at 400 French Supermarkets

French media reported more than 400 grocery stores across the country were hit by a cyberattack overnight on Oct. 11, which turned refrigerators and freezers into defrost mode and ultimately destroyed millions of euros of food.

Chains attacked included Intermarché/Netto (180 stores impacted), Coopérative U (100 stores), Carrefour (80 stores), Monoprix (30 stories) and E. Leclerc (a few), according to Time magazine.

Hackers apparently exploited a vulnerability in outdated Danfoss refrigeration controllers, remotely raising the temperatures of refrigerators and freezers to 50°C (120°F) for as long as six hours overnight. Remote access was via central control panels connected to the internet.

Time reported Danfoss said the affected models were no longer supported and had long advised customers to update or replace them. Prosecutors in Paris and other regions are investigating, as is ANSSI, France’s national cybersecurity agency.

Here in the states, Coca-Cola’s Fairlife dairy operations were shut down for nearly two weeks in July after a ransomware incident.