Ultraprocessed Rules Would Create $14 Billion in Costs: Study

A new University of Chicago study figures the cost of a federal ultraprocessed food (UPF) definition at $14.2 billion, including $9.5 billion a year to reformulate products to prevent them from carrying some type of warning label and $4.5 billion a year in higher ingredient costs for those reformulated products.

“This cost would be recovered through food prices, whether or not a given food meets the UPF definition,” the resulting whitepaper states.

The study assumes some kind of UPF definition and some kind of labeling program will result from the August report that the Health & Human Services Dept. and FDA sent to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. There hasn’t been a peep out of any of the federal offices since that submission was reported.

But the debate continues on many fronts. A recently passed California law would provide a certification and a label that a product is considered not ultraprocessed by June 1, 2029. The Non-GMO Project last year created a lengthy UPF definition and a service to certify foods as not ultraprocessed. And various states have looming bans on certain ingredients at least in part because they contribute to ultraprocessing.

The report also assumes that food & beverage processors will reformulate products rather than wear any scarlet letter because “a federal definition could anchor a front-of-package label, restrict what federal and state benefits can offer [such as SNAP and school funding benefits] or supply the classification that pending litigation lacks,” the University of Chicago authors wrote.

“We focus on labeling because it is the most discussed use, including Secretary Kennedy, who has said front-of-package labeling would follow as soon as the definition is published, and because it has the richest evidence base,” the report said.

Using the Healthy Eating Research definition published in May as the benchmark for a potential UPF definition, the researchers determined a federal definition could impact 72% of packaged products and 51% of food-at-home spending. Add to the $14 billion in reformulation and ingredient costs $200,000 for “classification, relabeling and federal administration.”

“Separately, we analyze the effects on suppliers and find that UPF labeling would cost domestic agriculture $1.0 billion a year in lost revenue while increasing food imports by $7.7-9.7 billion a year.

“These estimates are lower bounds,” the report continues. “A UPF definition would likely raise industry costs further through food programs and litigation. The analysis also highlights the limits of assessing only the costs counted under the Paperwork Reduction Act.”

The report made an interesting admission, one often cited by opponents of most ultraprocessed schemes. “The underlying core problem is that there is no clear relationship between processing and nutritiousness. Ultraprocessed describes a production process, not a food’s healthiness.

“Consumer protection regulations like those intended for UPF are often well-intentioned but, because regulators lack an understanding of the regulated industry, often harm consumers. This could mean UPF regulations raise the cost of eating well while regulators claim a public health victory.”

In reacting to the report, Consumer Brands Assn., the industry’s main lobbying force, noted it has “raised serious concerns about efforts to establish an overly broad definition of ‘ultraprocessed’ foods that is not grounded in sound science and could create greater consumer confusion, limit choices and increase costs for American families.”