A UPF Diet Will Cost You Thousands in Healthcare: Study

A diet high in ultraprocessed foods will cost you – or your insurance provider – an extra $14,000-$21,000 in medical care in your lifetime and shave a year off your life, according to a study commissioned by Amy’s Kitchen.

Lindsay Allen of Proven Policy – she had no website or LinkedIn page – compared the health of a person in the highest fifth of U.S. ultraprocessed food consumption, who gets about 71% of their calories from ultraprocessed food, with an individual in the lowest fifth, who gets about 38%. The goal: “To determine the additional health risk associated with eating 6.1 more servings of ultraprocessed food per day.”

This is our third UPF-research story this week! See also:

Ultraprocessed Rules Would Create $14 Billion in Costs: Study

and

Massive Study Finds No Connection Between UPFs and Colorectal Cancer

Her estimate included medical care, nursing home care and lost earnings she attributes to “five conditions associated with ultraprocessed food consumption”: type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer, depression and Crohn's disease.

“We included these costs regardless of who pays them, whether the individual, a private insurer, Medicare or Medicaid,” the report says.

An additional cost factor was the lost value of 1.02 years of reduced life expectancy, which she estimated at $236,633-$338,419.

Proven Policy is a health economics and health policy consultancy that produces research for public and private organizations. Founder Lindsay Allen, PhD, is an assistant professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

“What does ultraprocessed food cost people beyond the price at checkout?” asked Paul Schiefer, CEO of Amy’s Kitchen, which sponsored the study. “That box of mac & cheese may not be as cheap as you think. We were surprised the number came out as high as it did.”