Massive Study Finds No Connection Between UPFs and Colorectal Cancer

A massive study of more than 460,000 Americans and spanning more than 20 years of data found no correlation between colorectal cancer risk and the consumption of ultraprocessed foods.

Instead – as you probably already know – processed meat was linked to higher cancer incidence while whole grains and dairy products, even when ultraprocessed, were associated with lower incidence.

The study was published Oct. 15 in the open access medical journal PLOS Medicine. Half of the 15 authors were employees of the funder, the Intramural Research Program of the National Cancer Institute.

This is our third UPF research story this week! See also:

Ultraprocessed Rules Would Create $14 Billion in Costs: Study

and

A UPF Diet Will Cost You Thousands in Healthcare: Study

“Our goal was to estimate the associations of UPF and established CRC [colorectal cancer]-related dietary factors, by UPF and non-UPF source, with CRC incidence in a large cohort study,” they explained.

Colorectal cancer is often mentioned as a condition associated with ultraprocessed food consumption.

The cohort was U.S. adults, aged 50–71, who enrolled in the National Institutes of Health-AARP (formerly American Assn. of Retired Persons) Diet and Health Study in 1995–96. Most participants were older, white Americans. Median UPF intake was 293g/1000 kcal/day or 43% of daily energy intake. Researchers used the Nova classification to identify UPFs.

“Participants who were cancer-free at baseline (N = 461,682) were followed for cancer incidence through 2018, and 10,075 colorectal adenocarcinoma cases were diagnosed. … UPF intake was not associated with CRC incidence. … Whole grain, fiber, dairy and calcium intakes from UPF sources were inversely but meat intake from UPF sources was positively associated with CRC incidence.

“Our findings support current dietary guidance to consume whole grains, fiber, dairy and calcium and avoid processed meat for CRC prevention.”

The team also examined what might happen when ultraprocessed foods were replaced with less processed alternatives. Their analysis found that substituting minimally processed foods for 10% of ultra-processed food intake by weight was associated with a 2% lower incidence of colorectal cancer.