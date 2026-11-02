Another Cyberattack Heats Up Grocery Refrigerators in Europe

Another cyberattack hit grocery stores in seven European countries early today (Nov. 2). Like the attack in France Oct. 11, their freezers and refrigeration systems were remotely switched to defrost mode or as high as 122 degs. F, causing millions of dollars of food to spoil.

Delhaize, Carrefour, Coop, Ikea, SuperValu and ICA Group stores in Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Sweden reported problems with their refrigeration systems on Monday, with several confirming they had been hacked.

An ICA Kvantum store in Sjöbo, Sweden, said its refrigerators and freezers had been hacked and set to 50 degs. Celsius (122 degs. Fahrenheit), according to TT news agency and reported by Associated Press.

AP reported the Delhaize chain said that an “IT incident” had affected refrigeration systems in several dozen of its stores, mostly in Belgium but also a few in neighboring Luxembourg. Carrefour said a cyberattack targeting refrigeration systems had affected 15 of its more than 700 stores in Belgium, describing the impact as “extremely limited.”

In some cases, the incident was detected quickly and some stores were able to override the remote hack. In general, European reporting made this incident sound more limited than October French cyberattack.

But stories of neither this incident nor the French one explained the reason for the cyberattack. We saw no reports mentioning ransomware or other demands from the syber criminals.

“This is no longer a one-off incident. It is a method that works, and attackers will keep using it until it stops working,” said Patrick Lamplmair, CTO and co-founder of Tributech, a network security firm. “Why this route? It is cheap and the damage is immediate. Reports point to known flaws in refrigeration controllers that already had fixes, and thousands of these controllers were still reachable from the internet after the French attack. There is no data to steal and no ransom to negotiate. A few commands to a temperature controller destroy stock overnight and close stores.”