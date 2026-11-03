First Human Death From Bird Flu in a Year

Avian influenza has popped up in several locations in the U.S. recently, and now the first human death in a year connected to bird flu has occurred in Washington state.

A Yakima County resident, who had existing health conditions, was exposed to the disease at a dairy with infected cattle. He or she was hospitalized and died Sunday (Nov. 1), county health officials told Associated Press. The victim was the third death in the U.S. from bird flu since February 2024, when the virus jumped into dairy cattle for the first time.

Reports say three people in Yakima County were infected after being exposed at “a dairy,” although reports do not specify if it was the same dairy. Officials say 33 dairy herds in Yakima County recently tested positive for H5N1, the most common strain of the disease.

Two other U.S. deaths have been tied to bird flu since it became a national public health concern in 2024. The first, announced in January 2025, was an elderly person with health conditions in Louisiana, who had been infected with the H5N1 strain. The other, in Washington state, died in November 2025 from a rarer version called H5N5. This weekend’s victim was infected with H5N1.

More than 70 human infections have been reported in the U.S. since the beginning of 2024, according to the CDC, but there has been no known person-to-person spread. This year, Pennsylvania has been particularly hard hit, with more than 7 million birds dying from the disease or destroyed to control it.