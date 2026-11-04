Defense Dept. Investigating Refrigeration Failures as Possible Cyberattack

Unexplained refrigeration failures at seven military commissaries back in August resemble the two recent incidents at grocers in Europe.
Nov. 4, 2026
2 min read
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In the wake of two recent cyberattacks in Europe that caused grocers’ refrigerators and freezers to overheat, the Pentagon’s criminal investigative service is investigating whether a similar hack could be the cause of mysterious refrigeration failures at military commissaries across the country back in August.

“We are aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident,” a Defense Dept. official told Task & Purpose, a privately owned military news site last week. “The Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the criminal investigative arm of the [Dept. of Defense] Office of Inspector General, is leading a joint investigation.”

The outages affected at least Fort Irwin, California; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas; F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona, according to Military Times.

Task & Purpose said one example was at Fort Huachuca, where every commissary freezer entered defrost mode overnight.

The first suspicions of a coordinated cyberattack appeared after reports of Oct. 11 incidents in France, in which grocery stores’ freezers and refrigeration systems were remotely switched to defrost mode or as high as 122 degs. F, causing millions of dollars of food to spoil.

This week (Nov. 2) another cyberattack hit grocery stores in seven other European countries. In both European cases, hackers apparently exploited a vulnerability in outdated Danfoss refrigeration controllers, remotely raising the temperatures of refrigerators and freezers. But no ransom or motive in either case has been reported.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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