Defense Dept. Investigating Refrigeration Failures as Possible Cyberattack

In the wake of two recent cyberattacks in Europe that caused grocers’ refrigerators and freezers to overheat, the Pentagon’s criminal investigative service is investigating whether a similar hack could be the cause of mysterious refrigeration failures at military commissaries across the country back in August.

“We are aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident,” a Defense Dept. official told Task & Purpose, a privately owned military news site last week. “The Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the criminal investigative arm of the [Dept. of Defense] Office of Inspector General, is leading a joint investigation.”

The outages affected at least Fort Irwin, California; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas; F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona, according to Military Times.

Task & Purpose said one example was at Fort Huachuca, where every commissary freezer entered defrost mode overnight.

The first suspicions of a coordinated cyberattack appeared after reports of Oct. 11 incidents in France, in which grocery stores’ freezers and refrigeration systems were remotely switched to defrost mode or as high as 122 degs. F, causing millions of dollars of food to spoil.

This week (Nov. 2) another cyberattack hit grocery stores in seven other European countries. In both European cases, hackers apparently exploited a vulnerability in outdated Danfoss refrigeration controllers, remotely raising the temperatures of refrigerators and freezers. But no ransom or motive in either case has been reported.