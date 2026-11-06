Feds Warn U.S. Grocers About Refrigeration Cyberattacks in Europe

The FBI and other federal agencies are warning U.S. grocers and cold-chain companies about recent cyberattacks in Europe – and possibly one instance here in the U.S. – in which bad actors hacked into the control systems of refrigeration systems and raised their temperatures, spoiling food.

“The authoring organizations urge owners and operators to defend against this activity by using strong authentication, keeping systems updated, identifying any systems that are accessible from the internet, removing unnecessary remote access and securing any necessary remote access,” the Nov. 5 bulletin said.

The full bulletin is here (US Government Partners Urge Hardening Industrial Refrigeration and Cold Chain Monitoring Systems).

Beginning in mid-October, grocers in France and then in seven other European countries found temperature controllers for their refrigeration and freezing systems had been hacked overnight, causing the coolers to thaw or to heat up. In hindsight, the Dept. of Defense this week said a similar hack could have been the cause of unexplained refrigeration failures at military commissaries across the U.S. back in August.

The “authoring organizations” of this Nov. 5 bulletin were the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation, Health and Human Services Dept., USDA and the Dept. of Transportation. They are “aware of malicious cyber activity targeting industrial refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems globally.

“Organizations in the Healthcare and Public Health, Chemical, Food and Agriculture, and Transportation Systems Sectors widely use these systems, including in refrigerated transport services, for automated and remote monitoring of temperatures, continuous temperature logging, defrost cycle management, and energy optimization,” the bulletin said.

“The actors may exploit vulnerabilities or weaknesses in unpatched or internet-accessible controllers to remotely alter settings and force units into continuous heating and defrost cycles, which can cause widespread inventory loss and equipment hazards. Specifically, the actors may exploit these flaws through multiple vectors:

Authentication bypass

Arbitrary code injection

Weak configurations

“Upon successful exploitation of the flaws, the actors could achieve the following effects:

Change of temperature, which could affect the service life of the system, create a fire hazard cause loss of inventory; or indirectly harm consumers if products are consumed after unsafe storage.

Loss of visibility into current temperatures (a denial-of-view condition).

“The authoring organizations urge owners and operators to immediately take the following actions:



