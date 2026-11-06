Feds Warn U.S. Grocers About Refrigeration Cyberattacks in Europe

The FBI and other federal agencies are warning U.S. grocers and cold-chain companies about recent cyberattacks in Europe – and possibly one instance here in the U.S. – in which bad actors hacked into the control systems of refrigeration systems and raised their temperatures, spoiling food.
“The authoring organizations urge owners and operators to defend against this activity by using strong authentication, keeping systems updated, identifying any systems that are accessible from the internet, removing unnecessary remote access and securing any necessary remote access,” the Nov. 5 bulletin said.
The full bulletin is here (US Government Partners Urge Hardening Industrial Refrigeration and Cold Chain Monitoring Systems).
Beginning in mid-October, grocers in France and then in seven other European countries found temperature controllers for their refrigeration and freezing systems had been hacked overnight, causing the coolers to thaw or to heat up. In hindsight, the Dept. of Defense this week said a similar hack could have been the cause of unexplained refrigeration failures at military commissaries across the U.S. back in August.
The “authoring organizations” of this Nov. 5 bulletin were the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation, Health and Human Services Dept., USDA and the Dept. of Transportation. They are “aware of malicious cyber activity targeting industrial refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems globally.
“Organizations in the Healthcare and Public Health, Chemical, Food and Agriculture, and Transportation Systems Sectors widely use these systems, including in refrigerated transport services, for automated and remote monitoring of temperatures, continuous temperature logging, defrost cycle management, and energy optimization,” the bulletin said.
“The actors may exploit vulnerabilities or weaknesses in unpatched or internet-accessible controllers to remotely alter settings and force units into continuous heating and defrost cycles, which can cause widespread inventory loss and equipment hazards. Specifically, the actors may exploit these flaws through multiple vectors:
- Authentication bypass
- Arbitrary code injection
- Weak configurations
“Upon successful exploitation of the flaws, the actors could achieve the following effects:
- Change of temperature, which could affect the service life of the system, create a fire hazard cause loss of inventory; or indirectly harm consumers if products are consumed after unsafe storage.
- Loss of visibility into current temperatures (a denial-of-view condition).
“The authoring organizations urge owners and operators to immediately take the following actions:
- Eliminate public internet exposure: Do not expose control system devices and/or systems, particularly controller panels, to the internet. Should remote access be necessary, protect it by using a firewall or edge device and updating it to the latest version to reduce security vulnerabilities.
- Isolate operational technology (OT) devices: Create a dedicated OT virtual local area network to separate OT devices from business networks.
- Enforce credential security: Change default passwords, strengthen passwords and implement strong password policies. Further, implement phishing-resistant multifactor authentication wherever feasible.
- Apply patches: Keep device firmware up to date and establish a structured lifecycle management process to identify, retire and replace legacy devices that are at end of life and no longer supported by the manufacturer.
- Restrict access: Define and maintain device and IP address allowlisting, limiting access to only those devices and IP addresses authorized to make changes.
- Have reliable backups: Maintain current backups offsite and offline and test them.
- Monitor and report: Enable logging and regularly review logs for unexpected activity. For OT assets where logs are non-standard or not available, collect network traffic and communications between the assets.
- Review setpoint ranges: Define and maintain reasonable setpoint limits for devices operating downstream of controllers to stay within safe ranges and establish alerting for deviations.