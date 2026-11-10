France Blames Iran for Refrigeration Cyberattack

Claims IP addresses, use of Farsi language, indicate retaliation against allies of America’s war on Iran.
Nov. 10, 2026
2 min read
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Iran is the source of last month’s cyberattack that caused hundreds of grocery store refrigerators and freezers across France to heat up, spoiling food, the French government says.

French authorities say hackers used an IP address linked to devices located in Iran, NBC News reported. Other reports cited French authorities who said the Farsi language was detected in the attack. “Experts say it’s possible retaliation against American allies for the war with Iran,” according to the NBC report.

CBS reported the Paris prosecutor's office this week accused a cyber unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard of carrying out the incident. France's foreign minister said the country "rules nothing out" in its response to what he called "a terrorist organization that has committed an attack of unprecedented scale and aggression against our country."

Overnight on Oct. 11, hackers remotely accessed internet-connected refrigeration control systems in as many as 700 retail locations across France, turning refrigerators and freezers into defrost mode or warmer, destroying millions of euros of food and causing some fires.

Three weeks later, the same thing happened in 10 other European countries, but pro-Russian hackers claimed responsibility for that cyberattack. In hindsight, the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division began investigating previously unexplained August refrigeration outages at six U.S. military bases, and U.S. cyber authorities warned U.S. grocers and others to secure their refrigeration systems.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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