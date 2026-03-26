California May Create a Certification and Seal for Non-UPF Foods

A trailblazing California bill aims to create a certification program and even a seal for foods that are proven not to be ultraprocessed, enabling them to be labeled “California Certified.”

AB 2244, first introduced in February and amended March 24, builds upon a state law passed last year that requires the state’s Dept. of Public Health by June 1, 2028, to create a definition or set of rules for identifying ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) and then to ban them from public schools.

Last year’s law, “The Real Food, Healthy Kids Act,” (AB 1264), suggests the UPF definition include foods that are “high in saturated fat, or added sugar, or sodium, (or has a non-sugar sweetener), and contains one or more of certain industrial ingredients, including colors, flavors, sweeteners, emulsifiers, and thickening agents.”

This new one, AB 2244, calls on the Dept. of Public Health to create a network of “certification agents that can certify products as ‘California Certified.’ The bill would prohibit … a product as ‘California Certified’ if it is classified as an ultraprocessed food, ultraprocessed food of concern, or a restricted school food, as defined.”

“AB 2244 would establish a first-in-the-nation ‘California Certified’ seal that food manufacturers could place on products that meet clear standards for not being ultra-processed,” said the office of Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the bill. “Modeled after the widely recognized ‘USDA Organic’ label, the seal would provide consumers with a simple, trustworthy way to identify healthier options with a quick glance.

“The bill also would require grocery stores in California to feature products bearing the ‘California Certified’ seal in a prominent, high-traffic area of the store, thereby making it easier for busy families to find healthier foods quickly and conveniently.

“AB 2244 employs a commonsense approach that provides manufacturers the opportunity to highlight healthier products and helps consumers identify them more easily,” the assemblymember’s office continued.

“It likewise creates a voluntary, market-based incentive for manufacturers to reformulate products in order to qualify for the ‘California Certified’ seal, thereby helping to drive innovation and promote healthier options across the food supply without limiting consumer choice.”

Gabriel has been the sponsor of most of California’s efforts to regulate UPFs. He authored last year’s The Real Food, Healthy Kids Act, which was the first state law to establish a definition of UPFs and set up a process to ban those products from California schools. He also passed into law two other bills last year that “helped change the national conversation about food additives and ultraprocessed foods, shaped federal policy, and inspired similar legislation across more than 30 other states,” according to his website.