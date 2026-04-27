USDA Reorganizing, Moving Food Safety and Inspection Service to Iowa

USDA is reorganizing and moving its Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) into a new National Food Safety Center (NFSC) in Urbandale, Iowa, “which will serve as the primary hub for FSIS administrative, technical and support operations.” It’s also beefing up its Eastern Field Services Laboratory in Athens, Ga., into the agency’s Science Center.

The Agriculture Dept. said it will repurpose existing USDA space in Urbandale into FSIS’ largest office in the U.S. The attendant reorganization will modernize operations, streamline support functions and better align the department with the nation’s agricultural landscape. It will require moving or newly hiring approximately 200 employees whose jobs were in District of Columbia offices.

“By establishing a National Food Safety Center in Iowa and expanding our scientific capabilities, USDA is ensuring that the Food Safety and Inspection Service is positioned where it can best support American agriculture and protect public health,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden added, “We are taking a hard look at how FSIS operates and making targeted changes to improve how the agency functions day to day. Consolidating support operations in Iowa, strengthening scientific work in Georgia and aligning staff with mission needs will reduce duplication and improve accountability.”

The NFSC will serve as FSIS’ primary location for headquarters support functions, including resource management, training, food safety education, financial operations, information technology and administrative services.

The Athens, Ga., Science Center will expand its capabilities in microbiology, chemistry and epidemiology.

Under the reorganization, FSIS will relocate approximately two-thirds of its National Capital Region workforce to mission-critical locations, including the NFSC and the Science Center. Approximately 200 positions will be relocated from Washington, D.C, while roughly 100 positions will remain to support congressional engagement, policy development and interagency coordination.

FSIS also will establish a presence in Fort Collins, Colo., for staff supporting international activities.

The reorganization does not impact FSIS’ frontline inspection workforce, which represents 85% of employees and operates across more than 6,800 regulated establishments. All food safety inspection activities and public health protections will continue without interruption, and the reorganization does not include any reduction in force. All FSIS employees will retain positions within the agency.