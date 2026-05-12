FDA Launches New Post-Market Assessment Program, Reassessment of BHT, ADA

The FDA today (May 12) announced two actions on food chemical safety: a revised chemical safety post-market assessment program and the launch of reassessments of butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) and azodicarbonamide (ADA), two widely used food additives.

Two documents will guide what the agency is calling an “annual” food chemical post-market assessment plan. The first, “Enhanced Systematic Process for Post-Market Assessment of Chemicals in Food,” describes how the FDA will monitor and triage signals that provide information on hazards, use or exposure related to food chemicals; then the agency will prioritize for assessment, evaluate and manage these chemicals in the food supply.

“Based on public feedback, the agency streamlined this process, incorporated additional public engagement opportunities, and provided additional details regarding how it will receive and identify potential safety signals, triage signals to determine how they should be handled, and how scientific assessments will be communicated to the public,” the FDA wrote.

The second document, “Post-Market Assessment Prioritization Tool,” helps identify priority food chemicals for full scientific assessment by focusing on potential risk to public health. Based on public comment and external scientific peer review, the FDA made modifications to the agency’s previously proposed method for ranking chemicals for assessment, including streamlining decisional criteria and scoring to focus on public health outcomes and increasing clarity on how the prioritization tool fits into the FDA's overall systematic process.

"Today’s release finalizes our framework for this new, dedicated reassessment program that provides Americans with confidence that the FDA is ensuring chemicals in the U.S. food supply remain safe as new scientific information becomes available," said Kyle Diamantas, deputy commissioner for food.

BHT is used to prevent spoilage of fats and oils and can be found in various food products including breakfast cereals, frozen pizza, frozen meals, baking mixes, cookies, chewing gum and meat products. ADA is used as a whitening agent in cereal flour and as a dough conditioner in breadmaking and has applications in manufacturing food contact materials.

As part of this reassessment, the agency issued requests for information regarding the use and safety of these chemicals in food. The public comment period for BHT and ADA will close on July 13. The FDA encourages food manufacturers, researchers and consumers to submit relevant data and information. Details are available on the FDA's new post-market safety of chemicals in food webpage.